Transcript for State of the Union address tonight

Thank you say luring everyone we begin with the president trump promising to call for optimism and unity in tonight's State of the Union Address which was delayed by one week after a standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president could lay out his case for declaring a national emergency to get as long promised southern border wall. Family members of people killed by undocumented immigrants will be among the special guests seated with the First Lady. Aside from immigration the president will highlight the booming economy in introduce a bold new initiative to stop the spread of HIV by 2030. ABC's -- costs are Od. Good morning today the White House says the president will focus on five T issues including immigration trade and national security. However the president has also teased possibly dropping a bombshell. On the greatest political stage in front of both chambers of congress president trump will deliver his second State of the Union Address. It. The first before the new democratic run house speaker Pelosi sitting directly behind him and probably. Lee done more in the first two years. Than any president any administration in the history of our country. On the heels of the longest government shutdown in US history the White House says president trump will strike a conciliatory tone. And call for unity in an attempt to mend the partisan divide. It's going to be a speech is gonna cover a lot of territory. But part of it's going to be unity. But in the past few days the president has set a different tone. Publicly considering to use this speech to declare a national emergency over his divisive border wall. I don't what does that but you'll hear the state of the union and then. You'll see what happens right after seeing you can't. A move even opposed by some members of his own party the guest list also includes a snapshot of the key political messages the president will highlight. It includes a families and loved one was killed by an undocumented immigrant survivors of the tree of life synagogue and a benefactor of Trump's tax bill. Democrats had chosen former Georgia gubernatorial candidates DC eight bronze to deliver the rebuttal. Abrams will be the first African American woman to do sell. And Democrats also intend to use their plus ones to. Send a message congresswoman Alexandria low cost you'll Cortes says she'll brain and the woman who made headlines protesting justice Kavanagh. Also in attendance will be undocumented workers who've worked on trump properties credit connect a lot to watch for tonight low and I think you. And our live coverage of this state of the union begins tonight at 9 eastern right here on ABC.

