Transcript for More states enter a new phase of reopening

This morning more states are beginning a new phase of reopening in parts of hard hit New York State 75 days after its first confirmed case of Kobe nineteen. Construction work can resume today and retail stores can reopen with curbside or in store pick up. Phase three opening does not mean the problem is gone away if it comes as new guidelines a release from the CDC. Providing more deet no recommendations on reopening the guide it says schools and camps should staggered drop offs to limit how often kids mix into groups. And the CDC says bars and restaurants should not reopen until they can protect people at high risk. And incurs social distancing separating tables even providing physical guy reflect heap on the floors to ensure six feet of separation. In Wisconsin things like this in some restaurants. But with customers many not wearing masks the crowds for tourney almost immediately after a court ruled the State's stay at home order. Was unconstitutional. Saying Wisconsin's top health official exceeded her authority. There's more work to deal. Yesterday's ruling changes nothing about the science of this virus or the work we need to continue to do together to safely reopen Wisconsin. Meanwhile the new tensions in Michigan where protesters some with guns once again rallied against the at home orders in place to meet 28. She's the worst governor this state is ever had. And we need to get credit for now the state close this capitol building Thursday after online threats against governor Gretchen Whitner. This morning new data shows a decrease in carbon nineteen cases and many of the states that have partially reopened including Georgia and Florida. President comes monologue a resort is telling its members the club will partially reopen tomorrow. Texas is the biggest state we're cases remained steady. In a Minnesota where cases are on the rise to the Mall of America is getting the green light to reopen June 1. And Washington State tattoo parlors hair salons and barber shops are learning when they could possibly give back to business. The governor unveil plans for that State's based who have reopening as early as next month. But some workers say is still not safe. 4000 hairdressers and barbers have signed a petition asking Washington's governor to push back the timeline for reopening salons. Add it harder hit her car where it went then and they do not think that I should have to work at the Harris are great equipment that I doubt it. Others insist they're ready to reopen now the months go by I get deeper in the hole. Meanwhile back in New York a stay at home order has been extended until June 13 for areas that don't meet the reopened criteria. In neighboring New Jersey beaches will open for Memorial Day weekend but with restrictions and beaches of Delaware will also open but for residents only.

