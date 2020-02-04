Transcript for 5 states have yet to issue stay-at-home orders

With more than 5000 deaths now reported from cove in nineteen across the country president trump striking a grim room. Typical days are ahead for our nation we are going to have. The couple of weeks is starting pretty much now but especially a few days from now that are going to be horrific. And mourning the national stockpile of personal protective gear for health care workers is nearly depleted. Or did because. Sending it directly to hospitals we don't wanted to come to the stockpile because then we have to take it. The New York Times reporting the contract to maintain the government's stockpile collapsed last summer. A dispute meant that a new firm did not begin its work until January the virus is expected to kill tens of thousands of Americans Florida Georgia and Mississippi joining at least 42 other states ordering residents to stay at home. The president now facing growing calls to issue similar nationwide restrictions. There are some states that are different there are some states that don't have. Much of a problem. Across the country field hospitals going up from Massachusetts to Illinois. The doctor taking ABC news inside New York's mount Sinai queens hospital. Now pushed to the brink always patients year. Today I'll always. Because we are all in Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announcing the city is recommending citizens where race masks while in public. As doctor out she weighs in on how long social distancing the blast. Would it goes down to essentially. No new cases no deaths at a period of time. As president and sent the words of an uber Memorial Day which still about not laying an Xanana. And as thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.