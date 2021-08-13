-
Now Playing: Deadly weather across the US, heat wave hits 30 states
-
Now Playing: Victory for Britney Spears
-
Now Playing: FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunodeficient
-
Now Playing: US sends troops to Afghanistan as crisis intensifies
-
Now Playing: The real-life 'Field of Dreams'
-
Now Playing: Samsung foldable phones available at bargain prices
-
Now Playing: Gruesome murders linked to conspiracy theory
-
Now Playing: Nearly 200 million Americans facing extreme heat
-
Now Playing: FDA set to authorize booster shot for immunocompromised
-
Now Playing: New hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’ speak out
-
Now Playing: Real-life dragons?
-
Now Playing: High school coaches charged with murder
-
Now Playing: Cuomo's accusers speak out after his resignation speech
-
Now Playing: New forecast shows COVID-19 hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day
-
Now Playing: The real Robin
-
Now Playing: Changing lives by listening
-
Now Playing: Police defend arrest of Black real estate agent and client
-
Now Playing: New revelations in Colorado murder case
-
Now Playing: Child tax credit scams