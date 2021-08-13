Transcript for Summer storms and extreme heat expected today

Lightning strike here in New York City has left a teenager plating for his life. Severe storms are blamed for causing more than a million power outages overnight. This morning a new round of summer storms and more extreme heat. New York. We've got called off but numerous people talk spotlight. Lightning striking this speech in the Bronx leaving six people hospitalized. Including a thirteen year old in critical condition. Everybody was running hard landing struck like thirty feet from. More than a 10020 million Americans from coast to coast on alert with heat warnings. Or advisories issued in Pennsylvania feel like temperatures hitting 110 degrees. Thank goodness this Chris gaining. In Washington state police say this driver crashed off the road after getting heat stroke behind the wheel. In Portland organ a temperature of 103 degrees last night. These heat conditions are very challenging or communities that frankly are not used Saddam. Nationwide for children have died in hot cars this week the latest in Kansas. In Texas thunderstorms whipping up this tornado. More read about. The storms also triggering extreme floods in the midwest and I've got very little water my backyard and flooding into the house. A date illusion of rain inundating homes in Illinois forcing emergency teams to rescue families by boat. I was like there's no way this Israel. And then we walked outside an Atlanta my car in the water was Bob and I want to. Perhaps the seeds people in Michigan waking up to waist deep water swamping their cars and homes more than one million power outages were reported overnight in the week of the storms from Iowa. All the way to Pennsylvania. Gibson city Illinois got nine inches of rain in six hours meanwhile a northern California officials say some wildfires could burn until winter because of the drought.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.