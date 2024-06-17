Suspect in mother of 5’s murder is captured

Rachel Morin was brutally killed after hiking on a popular trail last year. Now, authorities have captured a suspect they say entered the country illegally. ABC News' Alison Kosik reports.

June 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live