Transcript for Taylor Swift releases new music video

Already knew that conflict with man metaphorically but now she's man literally that's her in the goatee serving up some he aimed at tackling sexism. This tennis scene a reference to Serena Williams at the 2018 US open calling out gender inequality in pro sports. But Serena is not the only celeb shout out to see look familiar yeah days become Leo DiCaprio the wolf Wall Street. Here is the heat. From that office to this hallway. Nineteen hands high fighting take tank that's not to the nineteenth amendment which gave women the right to vote they'll leaving stealer herself like this Tumblr post that says so. And by the way they'll always looks awfully similar to Oakland and Camden county's house coincidence or settle state. It is not. Speaking of bad blood remember the situation between Tate label owner Scott or shadow and music mogul scooter brawn look at the post on the subway behind here. Boss Scott sounds like thought Scott handed says creating excellent bottom. And even less delicate reference this goes scooter sign on the wall of the. Thirteenth street station sorry scooter front. Now for the fun stuff from the wedding scene we know that the hand is attached to the bright and could ta be telling us she's engaged probably not but. And finally this glittery stuff looks like it says the man but the trip to make it look more like this bay and twice the word karma spray paint it up there with the rest of her album. Continue dropping a new album called karma dismay. The bushy planning all of this back and what he eighteen when she said they expect karma is real. Leigh Taylor was in the vacant ever for the six hours a day while filming a music video. That's only a fraction of the amount of time I did researching all of those these Jenkins. Goods there are well that are submitted why couldn't dead end. And he's got look at the man. He is beautiful the man let another.

