South braces for severe weather including flash flooding

A storm is bearing down on the southern Plains and Texas, where residents are bracing for severe weather including flash flooding.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live