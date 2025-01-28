Tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas is among the largest on record

Health officials reported two deaths and 67 cases, all within the same week, but have not said what caused the outbreak. The CDC is sending a team to help with testing and contact tracing.

January 28, 2025

