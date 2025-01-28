Passengers, crew escape as plane catches fire moments before takeoff

Smoke filled the Air Busan flight’s cabin moments before takeoff at a South Korean airport on Tuesday. The incident happened a month after the deadliest aviation disaster in the country's history.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live