Transcript for Tennessee judge grants clemency to Cyntoia Brown

And we turn onto a woman granted clemency in Tennessee after gaining support from the likes of Kim Kardashian an end LeBron James. It took a documentaries and thousands of phone calls but she is finally feeling free. After more than a decade after being convicted of murder. After serving fifteen years have a life sentence in toll a brown is going to be released from prison. This is. And action by the governor of the state of Tennessee. Under his exclusive power to commute service. Brown who was sixteen years old when she shot and killed Johnny Mitchell Alley. Was granted clemency by Tennessee's governor Monday after he said her original punishment was too severe Brown's case gained notoriety 2011. After a documentary described how brown was forced into a life of prostitution. As a child the man she killed had hired eighteen to have sex with him. She claims she feared for her life and shot him. Wow that's news. Manulife says it's. An. Brown was found guilty in 2006. And sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2050 cent and but stars like Rihanna can cardiac she and and LeBron James all shared clips of her interviews and rallied behind her. It isn't necessarily changed. It was excellence have been choice. Then I had to them now after years of working towards bettering herself behind bars brown will be released on parole in all get. Send toy is transformation. Is nothing short of Amir. To watch her go from where she was strong where she there's most of my vision thing. Brown went to get her ged in prison and is now one course away from earning her bachelor's degree she sent to be released in August and will then serve ten years on parole.

