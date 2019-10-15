Transcript for Tensions rise as former Fort Worth cop charged

One and one it was jointly announced we begin this half hour with the case of a former police officer. Was now an accused killer airing dean is free on 200000 dollars bond this morning as he faces a murder charge in the killing of a top on the Jefferson. Body cam video shows him firing one shot into Jefferson's home during what was supposed to be a wellness check meantime damages family is calling for an. An independent investigation as tensions increase in the city. Anger is growing in Fort Worth followed Saturday's deadly police shooting of RT on a Jefferson and her own home. But this morning the now former officer has been arrested for murder. At approximately 6 PM Aaron dean was arrested for the murder of missed Jefferson. Erin dean posting bell two days after the shooting family members say Jefferson was playing video games with her eight year old nephew early Saturday morning. That left her door open to capture some of the breeze. That open door ditty the attention of a neighbor who called the department's nonemergency line. Reform doors and been open since 10 o'clock. In about it. At least parked around the corner to do a welfare check in the video you can see officer dean walking around the back of a home in that he never identified himself as an officer. Not becoming head. Within seconds dean firing that deadly single shot through the window killing jump percent in front of her nephew. To the citizens and residents of our sitting. We feel and understand your anger in your disappointment. And we stand by you as we work together. To make forth a better place for assault and attorney for Jefferson's family says they're relieved that the former officer has been arrested. Jefferson had moved into the Fort Worth home to help care. For her sick mother. All. Integrity. Could meet me and services. These are the attributes. Attacking manages. And this where we're learning a Jefferson's family. Says they want an independent investigation of that shooting.

