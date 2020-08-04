Transcript for Thousands of Michigan health care workers are sick

If this morning hospital workers across the country suiting up for war come. And saving corona virus patients we'll putting their own minds on the line the virus hitting hospital workers especially hard in Michigan. Where the State's two largest health care systems report. A combined 2200 employees. Have now tested positive or of shown symptoms we are running dangerously low I'm PP the governor says hospitals are days away. From running out of personal protective equipment. We're out of the public well there's no way we simply do not have. The manpower. And received. Odd events nor the equipment to shatter every. The president of the Michigan nurses association Jamie brown who was also critical care nurse says she's angry about the lack of supplies and says this crisis we'll have a long term impact on the US health care system. If you have the nurses dying to and then the hospitals are protecting us. Who's gonna wanna go into nursing schools look learn how to do this without any guarantees for your safe. We've been planning for this since January 28 in California new data indicates the number of deaths per day while peak for another week and a half. This hospital has converted several areas to take in more patients. We're grateful for everything that already is doing for social distancing missed it home orders. Because that gives us a chance go to care for patients properly. And we don't see the devastation like they're seeing a New York right now. And this morning almost consigned one of the battle fields already overrun with patients a New York City hospital's icu. With the Marlins going off the medical team rushes to save the patient trouble breathing within minutes are able to stabilize the patient. Sufficiency. Brief take its place what happened this could just now is an absolute emergency that's a real life or death situation. Unfortunately that's what we're seeing with a lot of our patients here it's that we run around this unit many times just putting out fires. Women Georgia and hospital workers are dependable a blank fevers and cheerleaders. And they send off another patient. Who keeps the virus that happened I. And in that area in Georgia health care system. 3040 patients have recovered from the virus in the the last week.

