Transcript for Trebek’s final episode

Is the man we've invited into our homes every week nights for 36 years. What is we love you out that's very kind can thank him. Cost syrup 1994. It left with a five blocks the longtime jeopardy host leaving behind an unparalleled. Legacy grew up I learned English. And so my grandfather who raised him gonna get here right now he Wii's Mason on his lap and watch every day. Snow this Christmas moment. Thank you very much. Tonight everyone's Canadian uncle will unite us in our homes one last time in his final episode taped just ten days before his passing on November 8. After an eighteen month battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But I'm going to fight this. Expect tonight's episode to air full of that classic Rebecca Hart this is the most recent time he addressed viewers directly. We're trying to build a gentler kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit. We're going to get there. And of course his dry wit and humor look at the thousand dollar crude just for the fun of it back. Back was a lifelong fan of comity including the SNL sketches that he inspired. And in last place with negative a 120000. Dollars. Sean Connery. So what's next for the long running show jeopardy exact Mike Richards recently revealing that Ken Jennings and Katie Couric. Will both take over hosting duties for a stint in the impossible search to replace. A truly irreplaceable man. I'm a lucky guy. We're pretty lucky for having had Alex Yuen said he'd like to be remembered as somebody that you looked at on television on a daily basis and said hey you know what I like him. While mr. to back you know what we love you. And we'll miss you narrowed. Thank you will remember him as an iconic Sager classy man. And someone who even at the very end of his life let the viewers interests before his own and made sure that. We were all okay thank you and us.

