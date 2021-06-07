Transcript for Tropical Storm Elsa heads towards Florida

This morning people in Florida are already feeling the effects of tropical storm Elsa. Powerful winds whipping up Tampa Bay last night. As the storm's rain bands hit the State's West Coast near Fort Myers residents packing sandbags in preparation with the many refusing to evacuate. Pretty much like all the other Floridians were just watching as he was gonna get as the storm seemed to weekend we thought a lot more securian just stating staying here and stick in the storm out. It's sunny isles beach a fierce gust of wind blew a chair off a balcony. Sending it several stories below the person who shot this video says it narrowly missed hitting the woman Monday else making landfall in Cuba dumping torrential rain officials there are evacuating 180000. To higher ground after the storm killed three people in the Caribbean. This morning officials in Florida are urging residents to take precautions even though L so might not make a direct hit. Make sure there bowed to secure make sure there patio furniture is all that away each I'm get the last minute supplies that they need to act. Margarita pat Roselle lives on a boat in Key West she says it would take a much stronger stormed and Elsa to force or inland. Just batten down the hatches and get ready for. Conditions are expected to deteriorate in the keys over the next few hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.