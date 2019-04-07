Transcript for Trump defends conditions for migrants in detention centers

Meanwhile we're seeing new images from inside that detention center along the border and it comes as the president defends the conditions that migrants are facing. These are the newest images from inside those migrant detention centers. These drawn by children separated from their parents show people behind bars and in cages. But this morning days after images were released by a government watchdog showing adults crammed into standing room only sells for up to one week. President trump has a new message saying. If illegal immigrants are unhappy. Just tell them not to come. And the president claiming the migrants are living quote far better than they were in their native countries our men and women on the border have been doing an incredible job with limited resources the president acting secretary of Homeland Security speaking out on Fox News last night. Praising the work of border agents and blaming congress for not providing aid fast enough. The acting secretary is also denying claims by congresswoman Alexandria a cause you Cortez that migrants were told to drink water from a toilet. We were never asked genuine to drink out of a toilet. The new women in that cell had access to five gallon general water which comes right outside the Duracell which was not locked. On Capitol Hill house Democrats are set to hold a hearing next week on conditions at these facilities. Which critics have called in humane amid reports that some migrants have gone fifteen days without showers. The conditions sparking b.s protests in several major cities this week. Activists pointing out that people Seeking Asylum are not illegal immigrants it is legal to seek asylum. But right now these images making it clear border agents do not have the resources to care for such overwhelming crowds of people in neat the president even tweeting. Border Patrol people are not hospital workers doctors or nurses. Meanwhile apprehensions at the border are actually dropping some say that's because of actions by Mexico. Others say it's because of the summer heat.

