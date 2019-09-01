Transcript for Trump and Democrats battle over funds for a border wall

When they are at president trump and the Democrats going back to the negotiation table today after battling it out over the border while on prime time TV the president called the situation at the border humanitarian and security crisis and pinned the blame for drugs and violence in this country. On unchecked illegal immigration Democrats fired back accusing the president. Of appealing to fear not facts they say he's governing might temper tantrum. Nineteen days into the government shut down 800000. Federal workers are hanging in the balance set to missed their first paycheck. ABC's Serena Marshall has the very latest from Washington Serena good morning. To name GO good morning to you. After the president's speech in the democratic responsive finger pretty much aware we're last week both sides that there is still dug and waiting for the other side to blank. It's not something the president has done before my fellow Americans sitting in the Oval Office speaking directly to the American public. Hoping to sway minds that the government should stay shut down until his border wall is funded this is a humanitarian. Crisis a crisis. Of the heart. They crisis of the souls. He did go so far as to declare a national emergency but urged immediate action. And support for his five point seven billion dollar border wall and an additional seven billion dollars for things like agents judges and even humanitarian aid. Democrats immediately pushed back. This president just use the backdrop of the Oval Office. To manufacture a crisis. Stoke fear the president perception of the border often misinformed. In fact the number of people crossing illegally has plunged over the past two decades. From one point six million in 2001. To just over 400000 in two dozen sixteen to 361000. Last year and the president's stoked fears of terrorist pushing through something his own State Department reported. There's no credible information that any member of a terrorist group has traveled through Mexico to gain access to the United States. On drugs our southern border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs the majority of hard narcotics do come through the southern border but the DA finds through legal points of entry the fight hitting home for the 800000 federal employees. As farmers aren't getting their government subsidies and pilots warn about airline security. TSA officials says the shutdown may affect security at smaller airports. As more agents Collins said. I already FDA an impact on drug research. The agency now saying it will re route its limited funds from making new drugs to monitoring drug safety. At the national parks a new closure this morning. Joshua Tree shedding their gates. Visitors are blamed for damaging the park. With fewer Rangers on the job to stop them but this morning some good news we've learned food stamp benefits for February it will not be affected by the shut down. That afternoon congressional leaders will back to the White House but G engine without one side willing together it's unclear how this dumbing one pence. And it continues on street Marshall thank you.

