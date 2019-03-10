Transcript for Trump lashes out amid impeachment drama

President Trumba lashing out as the impeachment battle takes a new turn the president is going on the attack as Democrats threatened to subpoena the White House this week. For documents related to the Ukraine scandal. Meanwhile late last night former vice president Joseph Biden spoke out in harsh terms taking aim at the allegations coming from the president. ABC stream Marshall has the new. Today good morning house Democrats have set a deadline for the White House turn over those documents we want related to that phone caller face a subpoena at the end of the week. As Democrats prepared to subpoena the White House the president unleashing it would've caught him shifty shift for nothing and let me tell you something. Biden's son is corrupt and Biden is corrupt you look at the whistle blower. Statement and its vicious. Vicious. From the Democrats leading the investigation to the whistle blower. Mr. drums frustration begin with a furious tweets saying that Democrats should be focused on filling up our country. Now wasting everyone's time and energy on people. Democrats argue this is no joke we're not fool around here though. And put the white house on notice turn over the information related to president drums efforts to have Ukraine investigate his political rivals. Or face a subpoena well I always cooperate. This is a hoax it's neither the White House nor the president have to say what about the whistle blowers complaint was inaccurate. When pressed it was one question he couldn't or what and dancer. The questions there was what did you want presents a Lansky to do about present Vice President Biden and his son hunter. We don't get me. I was just a follow up what I just asking her lesson you're. We have the president of Finland asked him a question I have what form I just wanted to follow up on the one that asked you which did immediately if you want you hear me yet ask him a question I will but I'm giving you a long answer. Ask. This gentleman and a question and don't be root no sir I don't wanna be rude I just wanted to to have a chance to answer the question nastiness that everything. It's a whole hoax. I think the president knows the argument that can be made against him and he scared. As for Joseph Biden he's now fighting back. But let me make something clear to mr. trump his hatchet. I'm not going anywhere. Now that whistle blowers lawyer overnight pushing back on the suggestion that and that congress helped to draft that complaint saying in the statement that day at their client was the only one to right that complaint and meanwhile on Capitol Hill you guys Kurt -- though former envoy for the State Department to Ukraine will be needing behind closed doors the first and a series of depositions with different committees. Today Kenneth I will be closely watching what comes out of those Serena thank you for joining us.

