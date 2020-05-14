Transcript for The uncertain future for some universities

And some colleges and universities are planning to step with online learning in the fall. But some are vowing to reopen their campuses one university is even preparing to conduct its own corona virus testing. This morning an inside look at the University of Arizona planning to re open this fall we got a 104 days. Before we're scheduled to welcome people back to campus to protect its students the universities taking testing into its own hands. The research labs have aided and can now process their own diagnostics and anti Bonnie task for corona virus. If there's an outbreak on campus derail learn about app right here we will. The school's president a surgeon himself says he's confident they can test track in treat their 60000 faculty staff and students. Even reserving a dorm to be an infirmary if needed this could be the blueprint. On how to reopen or it could be a blueprint for a disaster absolutely right. Have you thought about that I'll absolutely every day I. Say it media granados is looking forward to coming back to campus this fall when school starts do you think you're gonna Wear a mask. I'm not share and I'll just see how it is one like. Where we are at Mac couple months. And it appears most students are like me not wanting a virtual college experience according to a new poll 65%. Of college students say they would attend in person classes this fall. Even with Allen a vaccine compared to only 31% who say. They would only attend online. Harvard Medical School says it will provide remote learning for its students answering the small. But just across the river in Boston the president of Northeastern University is planning to welcome students back on campus we can be open and a full. It an initial move that everybody's safe and secure. And one study found more than 300 colleges and universities could be at risk of closing soon because of a drop in tuition revenue.

