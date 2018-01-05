Transcript for US Border Patrol begins processing caravan of migrants

We're following several developments in the showdown with that group of migrants waiting to seek asylum in the United States they've been waiting at the Mexican border crossing near San Diego. For more than thirty hours but the logjam finally appears to be over. And some of their cases are now being considered. This morning the first migrants in a caravan from Central America are now being processed for asylum they're part of a group that traveled 2000 miles to seek safety in the United States. Adolfo Flores the reporter with Busby was whidbey caravan for the journey. I was on the train with a bunch of penalties and it was pulled. Everything you complete did not want to be there but deep and knew that this is better than what they were it's there to me. 150 migrants reached the Tijuana San Diego border on Sunday an official entry point where asylum seekers can plead their case. When they arrived quarter officials said the port was at capacity but overnight a small group of women and children were the first to be selected for processing. Is yeah. New. Marty Martinez left her country five years ago and says her family of nine including a daughter in a wheelchair. Have been pursued by the MS thirteen gang as heinous and plays if she goes back to El Salvador she says she'll be killed. Some of the people camping out have even been climbing to the top of the border barrier. The Justice Department late Monday announced charges against eleven people for illegal entry into the US. President trump has kept a watchful eye on the caravan tweeting that the migrants are openly defying the border. Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the carry. Or a band coming up. At our laws are so weak this so pathetic given to us by Democrats. Asylum is a legal pathway for someone but if we completely cut off their ability to his to seek debt than we are affirmatively blocking people from a legal way of remaining in the United States. Asylum seekers who get into the US have a long journey ahead of them it often takes years and they had to prove they'll be persecuted if they are sent home. Most are denied asylum.

