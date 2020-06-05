Transcript for Former vaccine scientist files whistleblower complaint

This morning a senior government scientist is claiming the top administration appeal to prepare for the corona virus. Before touting an unproven drug as a quick fix. I was pressure to let politics and cronyism charges zillions. Over the opinions but scientists we have in government doctor Rick bright had been the head scientist. Overseeing the production of a vaccine. In a whistle blower complaint he claims he was assigned to a lesser role. After resisting widespread use of hydroxy for Quinn a malaria drug pushed by president trop. Eyewitness. Government leadership. Rushing. Blindly. Into a potentially dangerous situation. By agreeing to and that none FDA approved Clark went from Pakistan and India. Facility is that it never been approved by the FDA. Bright also claims his superiors rejected his warnings about the spread of the virus. Missing an early opportunity to stock up on critical supplies. In response the Department of Health and Human Services says bright was transferred to work on corona virus testing. And the department said. We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and lead on this critical endeavor. In the meantime president trumps nominee for inspector general pandemic relief funds into questions on Capitol Hill Tuesday Brian Miller is a former lawyer in the White House Counsel's Office. If confirmed he would oversee part of the two trillion dollar stimulus package. He doubt to be independent. I will conduct every audit and investigation with fairness. And impartiality. I will be vigilant to protect the integrity and independence. Of the office of special inspector general. And one other stories making headlines in Washington this morning it involves the government's efforts to buy hospital equipment an anonymous complaints to congress claims that FEMA used inexperienced volunteers. To find protective equipment as the virus spread. Now Jared Kushner was put in charge of leading that procurement effort he did not respond to requests for comments can it and Mona. Thank you Alex.

