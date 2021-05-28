Transcript for Vigil held for San Jose shooting victims

This morning as the investigation continues into the San Jose mass shooting a community is grieving the loss of nine innocent alliance we get up every morning safe in the believe that we go to work. That we would come home. To our founding in our loved ones. That did not happen. Dickey lanes husband Lars was among those killed. Him. Overnight the Santa Clara sheriff's department releasing new surveillance video of the gunman 57 year old Samuel Cassidy. Walking across the real yard moments after his first round of shooting. On his way to another building to kill more victims. Officials say Cassidy fired 39 shots armed with three semi automatic handguns and 32 magazines of ammunition. And now investigators are characterizing Cassidy as a highly disgruntled transportation authority employee. Who may have been targeting his victims there was a person. There that was a non BTA employee. And challenges of the gunmen. Said I'm not gonna shoot you and then began shooting other people. Sources also confirm US customs officers detained Cass city in 2016. After a trip to the Philippines. Saying he possessed books about terrorism fear in manifesto this. As well as a black metal book filled with lots of notes about how we hate still bta where he worked. Co worker Jose Hernandez was an electrician active ETA killed in the attack. So wonderful young man really. You know willing to help everybody. Now here in Washington a house has passed Q gun control bills this year but they remain stalled in the senate. The White House says president Biden is looking into additional executive actions on guns. And background checks Andrew Elizabeth thank you.

