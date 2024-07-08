Violence plagues holiday weekend

At least 100 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, with three mass shootings and 17 deaths reported. ABC News' Alison Kosik reports what could be behind the surge in violence.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live