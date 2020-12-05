Transcript for Violence as states start reopening

This morning new video of this Texas park. Packed with people in didn't gunfire. All. Today oh. More than 400 people feel in the park in Fort Worth despite orders discouraging large gathering. Police say someone fired dozens of shots when officers move dent to disperse the crowd. By people were wounded local officials frustrated. We're trying to begin to ease all the restrictions to get what we're calling a new normal. And things like this in just wrestle a whole all of the hard work there everyone else put it. And Los Angeles a brawl erupted at this target store police say two men assaulted and employee who confronted them about not wearing a mask. The suspects now charged with felony battery. One of the security guards fell to the ground and then the suspect was on top of bomb. He sustained a broken arm and Colorado the state suspended this restaurant's license after a video sure crowded dining room. The rest running council rock defied the State's public health order by opening on Mother's Day I look. My mom far too much to hurt her at risk but it's in a busy restaurant operating illegally just take a self be with omelets and the most. And in Naples. Florida another reversal calls and anger and confusion after reopening the beaches casino abruptly closed them again because this seems like this over the weekend. People not social distancing. But a late Monday the City Council reversed the order bode to reopen the beaches again. But only from sunrise to sunset during the week and only in the mornings on weekends the raging debate on when and how to reopen it comes this forty price these have ease restrictions. But before reopening many of those states had not met the White House guidelines calling for a fourteen day drop in cases. In Scranton Pennsylvania one gym owner is not waiting for the State's shut down to end he's also defying orders by letting people worked out for free. He says to protect the mental health of those who have been cooped up too long. We clean like we peck wrote an all time are our staff is literally what I've received is to be equally issue in the area. Restrictions that will soon be easing and the hardest hit state construction manufacturing and curbside retail could we start Friday in upstate New York.

