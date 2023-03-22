Virginia inmate ‘smothering’ case

Newly released video shows officers and hospital workers dragging and holding down Irvo Otieno for 12 minutes. ABC News’ Justin Finch explains the allegation of an attempted cover-up.

March 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live