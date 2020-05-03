Transcript for ‘Volcano Live with Nik Wallenda’ highlights

If high flying a death defying stunts are your thing volcano lied is certainly something to sink your teeth into you. Literally the night kicking off with nickel and his wife Erin deer hanging by her teeth about the messiah volcano in me cannot live. Then knicks turned to step out onto the wire only as thick as a half dollar coin are you ready. I'm ready. Davis all right. The world watching isn't it prepared to do something no other human had. Pads the tweets pouring in how sick is it that I'm sitting here with a bullet ships waiting to see whether or not this dude falls into a volcano but the walk longer and higher than anything nick has ever done. In fact the entire time square stunned he did last summer. Easily fits inside the crater of messiah the risks here at the volcano red hot on everyone's minds including Nick's. It's the fault as we've seen the wire disappears it's time gathers up draft they're side draft we couldn't fly a helicopter and it will lend it taking those first steps dorm and I ordered a variety. But Dennis snap flew less than seven minutes in. We'll find friends. Yeah the cable and they're still around my neck by a neighborhood. As he crosses into the cloud of smoke. The only way to CM is through a thermal camera showing his heat signature big singing and at times writing while facing those intense winds. When you see walking over 2000 degree lava pool her dad's room and an amendment. But never losing focus in keeping its spirits high at points even cracking jokes just over American on board senator Bob. And finally thirty minutes into the walk in dripping with sweat it will Linda makes his death. Plus fifty. Nick Melinda all but one area. History books. I guys that he sweaty but if you saw my palms right now you've got kids I was literally it's still right other such. So nick it's going to be on GM may at later this morning alive he's gonna break down. Everything that happened in his own words and he just might reveal what his next Dunn's. Is going to people where do you go from there. Upgrade looking okay now yes to his whole family does this this is something they're all part of what it got one like cousin whose like mongo yeah. Okay yeah. Excited I get the right thing but actually it's incredible to see them up again hand and his wife the whole family had that tragic accident just last year went eight of them. We're trying to do appear met on a tight wrote five of them fell his sister Liotta broke every bone in her face. So to see them all back there she was there on the sides during the mine it was. You know yeah a comeback story and so many ways. Canada see what the shot edgy meeting looks like let parlor and it next year. And starting up this very mean its ears and I don't know college. I don't know fired a nice stuff only about half cents that I Ella hence sounds subverting it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.