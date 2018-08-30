Transcript for 10 workers buried after explosion at Chicago water plant

Also developing tonight, the ocean cs desperate rescue effort Chicago. Workers trapped at a water plant. At least ten people hurt. Firefighters climbing through debris, searching for victims buried deep when the roof apsed on T of them. ABC' Alex Perez with us tonight. Reporter: Just before losion Ater purification plant in Chicago. A huge portion of the roof ap. Ten employees buried in the rubble. We got total collapse of the structure. We have multiple victims APD. Repor authorities suspecriggered by a ildup of methan gas. A massive res from emergency teams working to free those inside. Cer unsafe tter due tohe structure. Orter: Teams quickbl to rescue T employee 20 minutes after arriving, rescue aer employee, on a stretcher, he's Rd to medics but one man remains trapped. His leg, fractured, pinned underneath all of that hey debris, un to move. It's a concrete building. Concrete walls, concrete I-beams. The gentleman that was P severely waspped by th rete truss.straight down, pancake llapse. Eporter: Some 70 fighters and work tourrow throthe concre. Some on their hands and knees. Hers with eir ears pressed agnst the rubble until finally, they are able to reach the remainee. We tunnel in about 40 feet, six feet below thelapse. We used thequipment at we had. We had to removeconcrete, cut some cone. We sent two padics down. Repr: At one INT, first reponders fearing they may have to amputate his but after two stressful hours, man finally brought out alive. We him there on the stretcher. Alex Perez is live outside that plant. Alex, you just mentioned at point, parics had a very tough make with trapped workers able to pu off remarkable rescue. Reporter: Tom, that's right. Orities itially though they would hav amputatehat employee's leg, but Luy, that was not the se. Where he was trapped. They got IV Andere able to prevent him going into shock. To Alex Perez live from chi tonight. Alex, thank We turow T tributes

