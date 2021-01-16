10-year-old girl writes emotional letter to DC police officer

More
Emma Jablonski wrote a "get well" card to Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, who was seen in a video crushed against a metal door frame during the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol.
1:47 | 01/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10-year-old girl writes emotional letter to DC police officer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:47","description":"Emma Jablonski wrote a \"get well\" card to Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, who was seen in a video crushed against a metal door frame during the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75285127","title":"10-year-old girl writes emotional letter to DC police officer ","url":"/WNT/video/10-year-girl-writes-emotional-letter-dc-police-75285127"}