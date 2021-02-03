11-month-old baby born deaf, hears for the first time

More
Manning James Roldan of Clifton Forge, Virginia, received cochlear implants and was able to hear for the first time. His mother captured the moment on video.
1:21 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-month-old baby born deaf, hears for the first time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Manning James Roldan of Clifton Forge, Virginia, received cochlear implants and was able to hear for the first time. His mother captured the moment on video.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76190886","title":"11-month-old baby born deaf, hears for the first time ","url":"/WNT/video/11-month-baby-born-deaf-hears-time-76190886"}