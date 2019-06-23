Transcript for 11 people killed in a plane crash in Hawaii

Next tonight to the new developments in the deadly plane crash in Hawaii. 11 people killed when their skydiving plane went down just after takeoff. Family members helplessly watching from the ground. Witnesses describing the terrifying final moments. And the NTSB is now on the scene. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, federal investigators on the scene after the crash that killed 11 people. Some had family members who watched in horror on the ground after the flight took off for a sunset skydive when something when terribly wrong. We heard the motor, the engine of the plane going -- and then a pop, and you knew right then. Reporter: Rick and gale silverson witnessed the fireball explode and raced to the wreckage. There's nothing we could have done. There was nothing left. There wasn't a sign of anybody in that plane. Reporter: Tonight, as we're learning more about the plane's checkered past, for the first time we're seeing the twin engine plane on the flight prior to the crash. According to the NTSB, in 2016 the plane sustained "Substantial damage" on a skydiving flight. The skydivers jumped out of the plane and the pilot recovered before crashing. Nobody was hurt. When it comes to paying passengers on an airplane, there should be a reasonable assumption of safety. Reporter: Friday's crash is the deadliest civil plane crash in the United States since 2011. At least six killed worked at the oahu parachute center. All well known in the community. It just wasn't quite real until I saw it. Reporter: Casey Williamson was a videographer. His family says his smile and love for life was contagious. Larry Lemaster was a father. His family posting, he was doing what he loved. And Michael martin, who friends say lived to skydive. Tonight, investigators have been combing through that wreckage behind me. One big question, how much weight was on the plane? The NTSB just told me there could be 13 people including the pilot on the flight, but they want to know if it was overloaded. Tom?

