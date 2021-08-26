Transcript for At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

And tonight here, the scope of the American loss. We learned just as we came on the air tonight that another service member has died, as I said off the top, 13 U.S. Service members killed in this attack. And we took note today, what the general said, how he described what these service members were tasked with doing right at the airport gate in this dangerous mission, their bravery, their risk and now their families back home forever changed. Here's our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Reporter: It is the deadliest attack on U.S. Forces in Afghanistan in a decade, and now the families of American service members will get that knock on the door. An officer there to deliver the worst possible news. The Marines and the Navy medic killed today were guarding the airport in kabul, screening each and every person who went in. More than 104,000 men, women and children checked for weapons. This is closeup work. The breath of the person you are searching is upon you. While we have overwatch in place, we still have to touch the clothes of the person that's coming in. I think you all can appreciate the courage and the dedication that is necessary to do this job. And to do it time after time. Reporter: For days, nearly 6,000 American troops have worked tirelessly to evacuate U.S. Citizens and their after began allies. After the airport was overrun, desperate Afghans swarming the runways, the Marines restored order, securing the perimeter and facilitating one of the largest airlifts in history. Brave men and women consoling traumatized families around the clock. But also becoming a prime terrorist target, the threat growing by the hour. They were part of the bravest, most capable, the most selfless military on the face of the Earth. And they were part of, simply what I call the backbone of America. They are the spine of America. The best the country has to offer. Reporter: When I traveled to Afghanistan, American military leaders warned of the danger ahead as U.S. Troops prepared to leave. Now it has come to pass. The general in charge preparing the nation for more attacks. More American deaths. And the mission is not nearly over yet. And so Martha Raddatz back with us tonight, as well, and Martha, we know this mission continues until August 31st, the president saying we will get all Americans and Afghans who helped us out, everyone possible in the time alotted. That was slightly different from what we've heard from him before. A clear reference to time running out here. And after these attacks and the U.S. Service members lost, the president now asking commanders for a plan to retaliate? Reporter: He certainly is, and he says they believe they know where the ISIS leaders are. The president saying, we will respond with force and precision at the time and place we choose. David? Martha Raddatz with me all day long here. Martha, thank you.

