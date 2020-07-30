Transcript for 12-year-old recites poem at John Lewis’ funeral

Finally tonight here, John Lewis and the 12-year-old he inspired. Tonight, the story of 12-year-old tybre Faw and that sign for John Lewis. It was two years ago, tybre heard that John Lewis was coming back to Selma. He and his family traveled seven hours from Tennessee to get there. He waited outside the church to meet him. And it happened. They forged a bond. And today, at the funeral, John Lewis's family invited tybre to read one of Lewis' favorite poems, "Invictus." It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishment the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul. John Lewis was my hero, my friend. Let's honor him by getting in good trouble. You could see the emotion on his face. A young man, inspired by John Lewis, who glan fighting for change himself when he was young. Somehow all of us must have the courage to get in the streets of Atlanta and keep walking in the streets, keep marching. And today, in "The New York Times," a letter from John Lewis, who said they could print it on the day of his funeral. A message to those still pushing. "While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life, you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story, when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity." John Lewis, inspired by the next generation. The young faces, including tybre Faw's. That young man inspired us all, as we remember John Lewis.

