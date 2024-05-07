19 tornadoes reported in 7 states across the Plains

Severe weather caused 19 tornadoes across seven states, with more expected on Wednesday. The twisters were reported in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and South Dakota.

May 7, 2024

