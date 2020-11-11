Transcript for 1st athlete with Down syndrome completes Ironman triathlon

Finally tonight here, the new ironman, America strong. 21-year-old Chris is a fighter. Chris, from Florida, has down syndrome and a year ago, he had an idea. To make history, to become the first person with down syndrome to complete a grueling ironman in the gym, training with his coach. Swimming, running, biking. Training six days a week for 13 months, this past weekend, there's, warming up, walking toward the water. He was off, tethered to his coach Dan for safety. Swimming 2.4 miles, then biking 112 miles. He's got to do this all by himself and he's ready for it. That coach right there. What time is it Chris, tell them? Game time! And finally, the marathon 26 miles. Keep going! The cheers await for Chris, and 16 hours, 46 minutes, 9 seconds later, Chris did it. Ironman! And right here tonight -- Hi, David. This is Chris. Chris the ironman with his Hard work pays off. Hi, David. Chris's dad here, too. The midst of the pandemic and everything else that happened around us, we taught him lessons to never give up. And that coach making good on a promise to Chris's dad. I said, Nick, you've done an amazing job with your boy for 21 years. Just give me him for 17 hours I promise I'll return to you ironman. Greatest honor of my life was keeping that promise. And that new ironman raising money for down syndrome organizations, raising more than $46,000 and tonight, Chris says, gr I'm graceful that. We are all proud of you, Chris. The ironman.

