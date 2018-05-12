1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor

More
Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb but from a living donor.
0:20 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
There's also news about another medical first tonight doctors in Brazil say for the first time a baby has been born following the uterus transplant from a deceased donor. It's been done before using living donors to baby girl was born almost one year ago doctors say there have been no complications for mother or child now revealing the news. I hope the procedure will help women struggling to have a baby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59638715,"title":"1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor","duration":"0:20","description":"Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb but from a living donor.","url":"/WNT/video/1st-baby-born-uterus-transplanted-deceased-donor-59638715","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.