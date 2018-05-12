Transcript for 1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor

There's also news about another medical first tonight doctors in Brazil say for the first time a baby has been born following the uterus transplant from a deceased donor. It's been done before using living donors to baby girl was born almost one year ago doctors say there have been no complications for mother or child now revealing the news. I hope the procedure will help women struggling to have a baby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.