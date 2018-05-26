Transcript for 20-year-old woman shot and killed by border patrol agent in Texas

Next to tt deadly incident at the Mexican border, raising several questions tonight. A 20-year-old woman shot and killeda border patrol agent in Texas. The FBI and Texas rangers now investigating. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the family of this young woman, outraged, after they S she was shot to ath by a border patrol agent. Audia Gomez, an undocunted imant from Guatemala, in Rio bravo, rht along the texas/mexico border, when she was killed. A woman nearby capturing Gomez's last moments on camera. Shng in spanh, asking why the young woman was shot in the head. That same witness to "The new York Times" that as three more people were arrested, she heard one officer say, "See what happens? This is wh happens with you people." Z's family pleading at a press conference Friday to SP treating immignts, quote, like animals. R brother-in-law now pleading for justice. E U.S. Border patrol first said on Wednesday an agent openedire after beintacked by a group armed with blunt objects. T a new statement issued Friday made no mention of weapons and says the group "Rushed" T officer instead. The Boer patrol says their agents performed first aid after the shooting and called for help, but it was too late. The FBI and Texas rangers are now investigatinthe incident. Tom? A lot of qutions tonight. Stephanie, thank you.

