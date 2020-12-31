At least 22 dead in deadly airport attack in Yemen

More
An explosion and gunfire erupted after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s new Saudi-backed government landed. Journalists and other officials are among those who were targeted in the attack.
1:26 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 22 dead in deadly airport attack in Yemen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"An explosion and gunfire erupted after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s new Saudi-backed government landed. Journalists and other officials are among those who were targeted in the attack. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74977775","title":"At least 22 dead in deadly airport attack in Yemen","url":"/WNT/video/22-dead-deadly-airport-attack-yemen-74977775"}