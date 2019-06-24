Transcript for At least 26 injured after tour bus in the Bahamas flips over

Also developing as we're on tonight, the major bus accident involving tourists in the Bahamas. These were passengers from a cruise ship that sailed from Florida. The images coming in now. More than 30 people injured when their bus crashed. Several victims air lifted aboard an American c-130 at this hour, back to the U.S. For treatment. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, the race to treat American victims of a bus crash in the Bahamas. 32 passengers from the carnival "Ecstasy" crew ship were on a tour bus on the island of eleuthra when it flipped over. At least 26 were injured. At least four of the passengers airlifted to ft. Lauderdale-hollywood international airport in this military c-130 transport plane, because their injuries were too serious to treat in the Bahamas. Several reportedly in critical condition. The carnival "Ecstasy," on a five-day Bahamas cruise that departed Jacksonville two days ago. Three of the four Americans that were air lifted here suffered broken bones, internal injuries, pobls paralysis. Carnival says they have suspended tours tonight. David? Victor, thank you. Now, to new developments tonight in the jussie smollett

