Nearly all 2M federal workers offered buyouts to resign: Sources

The buyout offer came after a federal judge temporarily stopped President Donald Trump's plan to freeze federal grants and loans, which could have affected millions of Americans.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live