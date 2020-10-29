2nd COVID-19 crisis hitting Europe

More
Liege, Belgium, is facing nearly 41% COVID-19 infection rate, and experts warn that the country’s health care system is close to collapse.
2:03 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2nd COVID-19 crisis hitting Europe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"Liege, Belgium, is facing nearly 41% COVID-19 infection rate, and experts warn that the country’s health care system is close to collapse.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73913399","title":"2nd COVID-19 crisis hitting Europe","url":"/WNT/video/2nd-covid-19-crisis-hitting-europe-73913399"}