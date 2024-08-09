3 German tourists allegedly vandalized property at Joshua Tree National Park

The visitors allegedly fired paintballs at signs, bathrooms, and dumpsters. Each faces up to six months in prison and a five-thousand-dollar fine.

August 9, 2024

