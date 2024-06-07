3 killed, 15 injured in Israeli strike on another UNRWA school

Three Palestinians were killed and 15 others were injured as Israeli forces struck a UNRWA school and shelter in Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

June 7, 2024

