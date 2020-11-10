Transcript for More than 300,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

have Barrett confirmed one week before the election. Alex, thank you. Nchtsz. We do move on to the aftermath of hurricane delta, slamming into Louisiana. Homes in Lake Charles under water after the second hurricane to strike there in six weeks. Heavy rain moving up into Tennessee and Georgia. You see it right there. A freight train derailing in Georgia, leading to a hazmat emergency situation. Homes around there evacuated. And the remnants of delta are still on the move. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, the remnants of hurricane delta wreaking havoc in the south, after slamming into Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane. At least seven tornadoes reported across the southeast. First responders forming a human chain, rescuing people from chest-high flood water in north Georgia. Heavy rain swamping part of I-75. This massive train derailing, causing a hazmat situation and evacuations outside of Atlanta. Water pouring into homes. Residents wading through the debris. In Louisiana, 300,000 customers still without power tonight. Residents picking up the pieces from delta's devastation. 100-mile-per-hour winds toppling trees, ripping roofs off of homes, and knocking down power lines. The north side of town was completely dark. There was nothing. Reporter: Delta hitting Louisiana just six weeks after hurricane Laura. The two storms making landfall just 12 miles apart. The white family, living out of their camper. The power was out for 27 days actually for us. And I know there are still people without power from the first one. Reporter: Lake Charles residents know they have a long road to recovery. I feel very hopeless. And I'm thinking I don't know if I'm gonna be able to live through putting it back together, only to have it destroyed again. All right, rob joins us now, just back from the storm zone. The remnants of delta are still packing a punch? Reporter: Yes. Remnants of delta will be in new York City in the next 36 hours. Take a look at where the center is. North Georgia, near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Strong storms in this area. And we put the maps into motion, pulses of heavy rain in D.C., Baltimore, ocean city tomorrow. Philadelphia as well through the the afternoon. Heavy stuff stays south of new York until tomorrow night, then lifts into new England. In places like New Jersey, we could see some flooding. Tom? Rob, thank you. Next to the fatal shooting

