-
Now Playing: Man killed after stealing car full of kids: Police
-
Now Playing: Police find rattlesnake, uranium in stolen vehicle
-
Now Playing: Great-grandmother, 89, becomes oldest person to summit Kilimanjaro
-
Now Playing: Wednesday was one of the busiest days in aviation history
-
Now Playing: More than $30M in gold, precious metals stolen in 180 seconds
-
Now Playing: Video shows teen suspects in Canada walking around store
-
Now Playing: Canadian manhunt for teen murder suspects zeroes in on small remote town
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard interdicts suspected drug boat in Pacific
-
Now Playing: World in Photos: Mueller testifies, Puerto Rico protests, heat wave
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Sweden prime minister over A$AP Rocky
-
Now Playing: New evidence on Russian interference in 2016 election
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, July 26, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Boris Johnson addresses Parliament for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Historic heat wave hits Europe
-
Now Playing: Father of teen suspect in Canadian murders fears he will be 'dead today or tomorrow'
-
Now Playing: Europe heats up to the extreme
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico celebrates and a heat wave grips Europe: World in Photos, July 25
-
Now Playing: Heat-battered bathers get eyeful at Eiffel Tower fountains
-
Now Playing: Extreme heat poses threat to Notre Dame
-
Now Playing: A$AP Rocky officially charged with assault in Sweden