Transcript for 3rd grader killed when bus carrying youth football team crashes

There was a deadly bus accident when a youth football team onboard. The team driving from Dallas to Memphis. The bus flipping over on the highway. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore tonight. Reporter: Tonight, investigators are trying to piece together why the driver lost control of this bus, killing one child and injured 45 people. We're still working on getting some of the ones that's trapped out. Reporter: The accident happening near Benton, Arkansas, just before 3:00 this morning. That bus sliding and tumbling off interstate 30. I'm kind of speechless right now, to be honest with you. I'm just lost for words. Reporter: The bus was carrying members of a youth football team on its way back to Memphis, after playing a championship game this weekend in Dallas. A third grader was killed. Many of the others injured were between 9 and 13 years old. The injuries have ranged really from injuries to the skull and brain to lots of lacerations, lots of broken bones, lots of contusions. Reporter: And David, investigators tell ABC news they are considering all factors, including whether fatigue played a role in this tragic crash. David? All right, Marcus, thank you.

