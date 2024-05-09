4 seriously injured after plane skids off runway and catches fire

A Boeing 737 airplane operated by Transair crashed during takeoff at Senegal's Blaise Diagne International Airport. Eleven people were injured, officials said.

May 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live