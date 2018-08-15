40 people overdose at Connecticut park

First responders found more than three dozen people who appeared to have overdosed at a park in New Haven, Connecticut, within a three-hour span Wednesday morning.
08/15/18

40 people overdose at Connecticut park
To that mass overdose tonight in New Haven, Connecticut authorities now reporting more than forty overdoses in counting just today alone many in the same city park. They believe the overdoses are linked to synthetic marijuana known as key to possibly. Laced with hope Felix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

