Transcript for More than 4,500 people hospitalized in Britain for COVID-19

Meantime, overseas tonight, we are watching closely what is unfolding, amid those concerns of a second wave possible here in the U.S. That wave already under way in Europe tonight. Strict measures being taken already and here's our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell now. Reporter: Amid growing concern in the U.S. Of a second wave, tonight, these images from Liverpool, England, where the virus is surging once again and quickly. This looks like a celebration. But what you're watching is one final dangerous street party. No social distancing, few masks, in a region where the virus is starting to get out of control. Tonight, it's in semilockdown. Restaurants, gyms and pubs closed again. The city's icus at over 90% capacity. Fears these scenes will push them past the brink. You all right? Reporter: The second wave filling hospitals across Britain. Patients weak from their battle now more than 4,500 hospitalized. And as the young partygoers get infected, this is what's following. The elderly of England struggling just to breathe. I know how far I can breathe at the minute. And I know I can't survive without this. Reporter: Across Europe, nearly 100,000 cases a day for the last week -- a 34% increase. So, now we're seeing a new wave of restrictions. In France, nighttime curfews are going to be introduced in Paris and other cities. In Italy, a mask mandate and in Madrid, Spain, a state of emergency. But also, growing anger. David? All right, Ian Pannell with us tonight. Ian, thank you.

