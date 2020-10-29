-
Now Playing: Couple displays dueling ‘His’ and ‘Hers’ political signs
-
Now Playing: Veteran fighting cancer completes goal of 176,200 pushups
-
Now Playing: Deadly plane crash in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Major train derailment forces evacuations in Texas
-
Now Playing: FBI warn US hospitals of ‘imminent cybercrime threat’
-
Now Playing: 2nd COVID-19 crisis hitting Europe
-
Now Playing: France on highest terror alert level after deadly rampage
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Zeta kills at least 5, leaves millions without power
-
Now Playing: Trump, Biden face off in Florida
-
Now Playing: MLB investigates world champion Dodgers after player tests positive
-
Now Playing: Authorities charge 8 people with acting as illegal agents of China
-
Now Playing: Midwestern farmers consider their vote this year
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rise in 45 states, deaths rise in 30 states
-
Now Playing: Early voting wave continues, 75 million have cast ballots
-
Now Playing: Trump, Biden discuss COVID-19 on campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta slams the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Colorectal cancer screening should start earlier: Experts
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivor runs 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money
-
Now Playing: NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison