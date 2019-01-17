Transcript for 911 call released in 18-year-old UC Irvine fraternity member's death

here to the desperate call to 911. A college student trying to save his friend's life. 18-year-old Noah dom mib go was found unconscious after a fra tern tip party at an off-campus house. The dispatcher, you can hear, trying to talk the caller through cpr. The fraternity has now been suspended. And here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, that frantic call to 911. Someone's not they're not okay. Someone's not breathing? Yeah, they're not okay, like their whole body is like blue right now. Reporter: The caller trying to revive university of california-irvine freshman Noah Domingo, who was unresponsive after an off-campus fraternity party. He just drank. He just drank too much. How long has he been unconscious? Since maybe like 11:00. Reporter: The call ends at 9:30 A.M. When first responders arrive, but it was too late. The coroner's office saying the 18-year-old had likely been dead for hours. Domingo, a member of sigma alpha epsilon fraternity. That frat suspended while police and the university investigate Noah's father, clearing out his son's room this week, devastated. Walked in there and first thing I did was grab his pillow, and pretty much just cry and weep a little bit. Reporter: David, the national fraternity saying they are heartbroken by his death, and tonight, authorities are still waiting on the toxicology results. David? Kayna Whitworth with us tonight.

