Transcript for 94-year-old high school graduate

Finally tonight, "America strong." The high school seniors and the senior citizen among them graduating together. Some extra pomp because of the circumstance of one particular graduate at hazel green high school in Alabama. Along with the 302 seniors, there was one senior citizen in the graduating class this year. We would like to confer this honorary diploma to Mrs. Grace Lee Mcclure Smith. Reporter: For 94-year-old grace Lee Mcclure Smith, this moment was 79 years in the making. Back in 1942, when she was 16, she dropped out of high school so her husband could fight in World War II. She never, ever mentioned regretting anything in life. You know, she would never take it back because she absolutely loved my grandfather and that was just what she wanted to do, but I think this was very important to her. Reporter: For 30 years, grace worked as a bus driver for the Madison county school system and still recognizes many of the former students she drove to school. She'll say, I can't remember exactly who you were, go ahead and tell me where you lived. So they'll give an address and she'll say, oh, yeah, I remember you. And then she'll start with stories. Reporter: Grace always encouraged her 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren to take education seriously. And many of them were present to witness that life lesson play out with this grandma graduate, all decked out in her cap and I am so grateful. Thank you so much. It's better late than never. So true. Congratulations, grandma grace. Thanks so much for watching. I'm linsey Davis. Whit Johnson is here tomorrow. Hope to see you Sunday night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.